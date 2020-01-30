Bit.ly api v4 authentication

#1

I am getting error. I use this curl:

$url = "https://api-ssl.bitly.com/v4/shorten";
$params = ['long_url' => 'http://www.google.com'];

$ch = curl_init();
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, $url);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_FOLLOWLOCATION, false);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_TIMEOUT, 30);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, 1);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_SSL_VERIFYPEER, true);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_SSL_VERIFYHOST, 2);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HEADER, 1);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLINFO_HEADER_OUT, 1);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POST, true);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, $params);
$headers[] = 'Authorization: Bearer ffaaf96dd9e.........';
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER, $headers);
$response = curl_exec($ch);
curl_close($ch);
print($response);

and I am getting this response:

HTTP/2 406 
server: nginx
date: Sun, 27 Oct 2019 09:01:26 GMT
content-type: application/json
content-length: 41
strict-transport-security: max-age=31536000; includeSubDomains
x-xss-protection: 1; mode=blockFilter
x-content-type-options: nosniff
x-frame-options: DENY
content-security-policy: default-src 'none
via: 1.1 google
alt-svc: clear

{"message":"INVALID_CONTENT_TYPE_HEADER"}

I googled this error, and no help. Why I am getting this error? Did I do any mistake in coding or should I do something else in my bitly account beside generating token?

Bearer authorization with php
#2

Hi there nimasdj,

bearing in mind that I am not in the slightest way a PHP
expert, I believe that cause of your problem could be this…

$url = "https://api-ssl.bitly.com/v4/shorten";

I changed it to this…

$url = "https://www.sitepoint.com";

…and the result was this…


php-result.jpg1366×768 74 KB

coothead

#3

Yes, I had tested it with my own url and see the curl was correct, so I don’t know why it is not working with bitly. I think url and api key are correct. Here is their doc about this endpoint:
https://dev.bitly.com/v4/#operation/createBitlink

#4

Hi there nimasdj,

I would humbly suggest, that whilst waiting for other
members here to assist you, that you take your
problem to it’s source for a possible solution…

https://dev.bitly.com/api_discussion_group.html

coothead

#5

Their group is no longer active since January 2018.

#6

What does the code that assigns the content-type value look like?

#7

Should I set a content type in headers of this request or should I set a content type for the script page I am using?

#8

If you aren’t, yes, I think you should. At least that’s what the error message suggests to me as a solution.

#9

For sure I sent the request to my phpinfo and I saw no authorization bearer in my phpinfo. I think the way to send authorization bearer is wrong. How should I send it?

If this is sent this should be available as $_SERVER[‘Authorization’] ?

#10

On their side, yes. Not on your side. On your side $_SERVER only contains the headers you receive, not the headers you sent.

The first one, add it as a header as a request them. Do couldn’t care less what content type you serve your own page with.

Their API doesn’t specifically mention it, but all their examples use this:

Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
#11

As I said my code is sending data to a phpinfo page and is showing the output of that page so that $_SERVER array must be present in this phpinfo but I don’t see. Can you please test the exact my code and let me know if you are seeing that? In this case, I will know that this is server issue and I can ask my host to fix it. Please let me know.

#12

The header should be in $_SERVER[‘HTTP_AUTHORIZATION’]

#13

I don’t see niether. Can you see it with my code? Please test my code and let me know.

#14

Does this code require OAuth extension?

#15

Did you hard code that token into the php script?

#16

Yes. For sure I tried to send the request to my phpinfo page, but I don’t see it set in any $_SERVER value. Something wrong?
Can you test my code if it is working for you?

#17

Someone familiar with this? https://github.com/phplicengine/bitly

#18

