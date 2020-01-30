Bit.ly api v4 authentication

I am getting error. I use this curl:
$url = "https://api-ssl.bitly.com/v4/shorten";
$params = ['long_url' => 'http://www.google.com'];
$ch = curl_init();
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, $url);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_FOLLOWLOCATION, false);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_TIMEOUT, 30);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, 1);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_SSL_VERIFYPEER, true);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_SSL_VERIFYHOST, 2);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HEADER, 1);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLINFO_HEADER_OUT, 1);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POST, true);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, $params);
$headers[] = 'Authorization: Bearer ffaaf96dd9e.........';
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER, $headers);
$response = curl_exec($ch);
curl_close($ch);
print($response);
and I am getting this response:
HTTP/2 406
server: nginx
date: Sun, 27 Oct 2019 09:01:26 GMT
content-type: application/json
content-length: 41
strict-transport-security: max-age=31536000; includeSubDomains
x-xss-protection: 1; mode=blockFilter
x-content-type-options: nosniff
x-frame-options: DENY
content-security-policy: default-src 'none
via: 1.1 google
alt-svc: clear
{"message":"INVALID_CONTENT_TYPE_HEADER"}
I googled this error, and no help. Why I am getting this error? Did I do any mistake in coding or should I do something else in my bitly account beside generating token?