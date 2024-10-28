Bing Maps API - I cannot view marker image/text but i can view title

I’m adding markers to my map after the event viewchangeend . Sometimes i can see my markers, other times i cant… i thought it might have been something to do with the map not fully rendered but when i added a title to my marker, i was able to see the title! i cannot see the red circle nor the marker’s text.

I also tried to add a polyline to my marker layer just to make sure it is visible, and yes i can see the polyline too.

addMapMarker(latitude: number, longitude: number, index: number): Microsoft.Maps.Pushpin { // Check if it is safe to add markers to the map (i.e if both map's height and width are > 0) // Otherwise start a timer to check when it is safe to add markers. if (this.isMapSafe()) { const location = new Microsoft.Maps.Location(latitude, longitude); const pushPin = new Microsoft.Maps.Pushpin(location, { title: 'My Pin', text: 'lalala' + location.latitude + ' ' + location.longitude, color: 'red' }); var center = this.map.getCenter(); //Create array of locations var coords = [center, new Microsoft.Maps.Location(center.latitude + 1, center.longitude + 1)]; //Create a polyline var line = new Microsoft.Maps.Polyline(coords, { strokeColor: 'red', strokeThickness: 3, strokeDashArray: [4, 4] }); if ((pushPin) && (this.mapMarkerLayer)) { this.mapMarkerLayer.add(line); this.mapMarkerLayer.add(pushPin); } return pushPin; } else { this.restartTimerToAddMarkers(); return null; } }

Am I doing something wrong? Is there a reason why this happens and how can i fix it? Thank you in advance!