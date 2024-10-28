Bing Maps API - I cannot view marker image/text but i can view title

I’m adding markers to my map after the event viewchangeend. Sometimes i can see my markers, other times i cant… i thought it might have been something to do with the map not fully rendered but when i added a title to my marker, i was able to see the title! i cannot see the red circle nor the marker’s text.

I also tried to add a polyline to my marker layer just to make sure it is visible, and yes i can see the polyline too.

addMapMarker(latitude: number, longitude: number, index: number): Microsoft.Maps.Pushpin
{
  // Check if it is safe to add markers to the map (i.e if both map's height and width are > 0)
  // Otherwise start a timer to check when it is safe to add markers.
  if (this.isMapSafe()) {
    const location = new Microsoft.Maps.Location(latitude, longitude);
    const pushPin = new Microsoft.Maps.Pushpin(location, {
      title: 'My Pin',
      text: 'lalala' + location.latitude + ' ' + location.longitude,
      color: 'red'
    });

    var center = this.map.getCenter();

    //Create array of locations
    var coords = [center, new Microsoft.Maps.Location(center.latitude + 1, center.longitude + 1)];

    //Create a polyline
    var line = new Microsoft.Maps.Polyline(coords, {
      strokeColor: 'red',
      strokeThickness: 3,
      strokeDashArray: [4, 4]
    });

    if ((pushPin) &&
      (this.mapMarkerLayer)) {
      this.mapMarkerLayer.add(line);
      this.mapMarkerLayer.add(pushPin);
    }

    return pushPin;
  }
  else {
    this.restartTimerToAddMarkers();
    return null;
  }
}

Am I doing something wrong? Is there a reason why this happens and how can i fix it? Thank you in advance!