Bing Maps API - I cannot view marker image/text but i can view title

I’m adding markers to my map after the event
viewchangeend. Sometimes i can see my markers, other times i cant… i thought it might have been something to do with the map not fully rendered but when i added a title to my marker, i was able to see the title! i cannot see the red circle nor the marker’s text.
I also tried to add a polyline to my marker layer just to make sure it is visible, and yes i can see the polyline too.
addMapMarker(latitude: number, longitude: number, index: number): Microsoft.Maps.Pushpin
{
// Check if it is safe to add markers to the map (i.e if both map's height and width are > 0)
// Otherwise start a timer to check when it is safe to add markers.
if (this.isMapSafe()) {
const location = new Microsoft.Maps.Location(latitude, longitude);
const pushPin = new Microsoft.Maps.Pushpin(location, {
title: 'My Pin',
text: 'lalala' + location.latitude + ' ' + location.longitude,
color: 'red'
});
var center = this.map.getCenter();
//Create array of locations
var coords = [center, new Microsoft.Maps.Location(center.latitude + 1, center.longitude + 1)];
//Create a polyline
var line = new Microsoft.Maps.Polyline(coords, {
strokeColor: 'red',
strokeThickness: 3,
strokeDashArray: [4, 4]
});
if ((pushPin) &&
(this.mapMarkerLayer)) {
this.mapMarkerLayer.add(line);
this.mapMarkerLayer.add(pushPin);
}
return pushPin;
}
else {
this.restartTimerToAddMarkers();
return null;
}
}
Am I doing something wrong? Is there a reason why this happens and how can i fix it? Thank you in advance!