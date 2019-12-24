bindParam with an array doesnt work

#1

Here is the result of print_r($days)
:Array ( [0] => 0 [1] => 1 [2] => 2 [3] => 3 [4] => 4 )

Here is the query:

SELECT * 
		    FROM `data`
			WHERE c_time BETWEEN :start_date AND :end_date 
			AND TIME(`c_time`) BETWEEN :hour_start AND :hour_end] AND DAYOFWEEK(`c_time`) IN ($days) ";
			
	 $stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
	 $stmt->bindParam(':start_date', $start_date, PDO::PARAM_STR);
	 $stmt->bindParam(':end_date', $end_date, PDO::PARAM_STR);
	 $stmt->bindParam(':hour_start', $hour_start, PDO::PARAM_STR);
	 $stmt->bindParam(':hour_end', $hour_end, PDO::PARAM_STR);
	 foreach ($days as  $val) {
             $stmt->bindParam(':val', $val, PDO::PARAM_STR);
	 }
	 $stmt->execute($days);
	}

It worked fine untill I added
AND DAYOFWEEK(c_time) IN ($days) to the query,
and

foreach ($days as  $val) {
             $stmt->bindParam(':val', $val, PDO::PARAM_STR);
	 }
	 $stmt->execute($days);
	}

Now I get the error message:
Notice: Array to string conversion

I found many solutions on the web. Nothing works

#2

#3
#4