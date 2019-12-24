bindParam with an array doesnt work

Here is the result of print_r($days)
:Array ( [0] => 0 [1] => 1 [2] => 2 [3] => 3 [4] => 4 )
Here is the query:
SELECT *
FROM `data`
WHERE c_time BETWEEN :start_date AND :end_date
AND TIME(`c_time`) BETWEEN :hour_start AND :hour_end] AND DAYOFWEEK(`c_time`) IN ($days) ";
$stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
$stmt->bindParam(':start_date', $start_date, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$stmt->bindParam(':end_date', $end_date, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$stmt->bindParam(':hour_start', $hour_start, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$stmt->bindParam(':hour_end', $hour_end, PDO::PARAM_STR);
foreach ($days as $val) {
$stmt->bindParam(':val', $val, PDO::PARAM_STR);
}
$stmt->execute($days);
}
It worked fine untill I added
AND DAYOFWEEK(c_time
) IN ($days) to the query,
and
foreach ($days as $val) {
$stmt->bindParam(':val', $val, PDO::PARAM_STR);
}
$stmt->execute($days);
}
Now I get the error message:
Notice: Array to string conversion
I found many solutions on the web. Nothing works