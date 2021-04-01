Bigger screens and "list" + "card" on the same page

I am looking for a solution not using iFrames to show a “card” when selecting a row in a list. Is this possible?
- AJAX gives only data - no HTML
- Storing all contents in the table gives data - no HTML
- iFrame gives you both data and HTML and you can do a simple database lookup from an id
http://94.237.92.101:6060/newposts (note that you need a bigger screen 1800px+)
HTML
<tr data-id={{.post_id}}>
<iframe id="subwin" src=""></iframe>
<script>const url = 'c_post?id=';</script>
Javascript
const selected = table.getElementsByClassName('selected')
table.onclick = sel;
function sel(row) {
if (row.target.parentNode.dataset.id > 0) {
if (selected[0]) selected[0].className = '';
row.target.parentNode.className = 'selected';
const el = document.querySelector('selected');
document.getElementById('subwin').src = (url + row.target.parentNode.dataset.id);
}
}
Websockets may be a solution, but it seems to be overkill. Or?