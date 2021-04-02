Bigger screens and "list" + "card" on the same page

Martyr2: Martyr2: Of course AJAX gives you data, but that data could include HTML if you wanted. Even if you want to keep HTML out of it (which would be a good idea) you can take the data returned and append, change or even create your cards on screen.

Thank you for your input.

The rendered data + html is loaded by the web server (Go) so I need to fetch the html together with the data. I do not know anything about AJAX, and how to incorporate the data with the html. Any clue is welcome.

This too would be very much like the AJAX solution except you would have all the data loaded at the same time. Not very scalable if the number of list items or card data is large. The one benefit here is that you could cache the data after fetching it and would then not need to make multiple AJAX requests.

Loading all data into a table can be expensive. As the SQL query can be massive and I guess that building the table as well. And the problem is the same as with AJAX. How do i pour the data into the html?

Not sure why you are mentioning iFrames when you specifically say you don’t want iFrames. Either way, given the first two points I really don’t think you need iFrames here. iFrame use is very rare I find these days. It is much easier to do AJAX and then display on page using your JavaScript.

I did not say I don’t want iframes. I just want to know if there is other options or if iframes is the best option.

Did you have a more specific question about these options or are you looking for an opinion on which way to go? Personally I think option 1 is the way to go if you have a ton of list items. Option 2 if the items are small and you want it to be really responsive by using a local cached copy of the card data.

Yes, I am looking for opinions. And feedback. And how others do solve this?

What is the pros and cons with iframes? Any clue that can make this faster, simpler and safer.