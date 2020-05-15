Big headings with too much whitespace :-(

Evening from 14° C it’s been sunny all day York UK

http://cluster7.website-staging.uk/english-teacher-david.co.uk/about.html

There’s too much white space above the headings MPF, PPP etc (see screen shot). Now what would the best non destructive way of tightening up the headings be to reduce the CSS line height?

Also the last heading "Planning is aligned right. I’d like it aligned left, to get that to happen if I tweaked the CSS to align right would that be a good idea?

Grazie mille,

David