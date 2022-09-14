Big collection or small collections

Hello,

I want to dev an app with users, teachers, students, calendar, scheduler, etc… One user only can access to his own data, never can see other students or calendar of another user (except admin who can access to every data).

I dont know the best model for tthis app with mongodb. What is better:

Do every table as a little collection and put a userid key on every table Do one big collection for every user and nested documents or collections for.every table.

What is the best options for a good scalable and performance?

Thanks, i hope u can help me