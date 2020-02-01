Big changes in this site

#1

I’ve been away from Sitepoint for maybe 15 years. A lot has changed since I last used this site. I could no longer see my previous posts, no marketplace, probably the site changed a forum software?

#2

Welcome back @guapwong. 15 years is a l-o-n-g time.

Yes, the forum uses Discourse now.

2 Likes
#3

Many of the old threads were imported from vBulletin, but some of the very oldest were not. Can you remember your old username?

That had gone before I joined in June 2011. smile

1 Like
#4

I’m not sure, it was probably Jeffrey or Jeffreyw

#5

I’m not surprised you couldn’t see your old posts if you don’t remember your username! lol

Is this you?
https://www.sitepoint.com/community/u/jeffreyw

1 Like
#6

Yes, that’s me. Thanks. Owww, so what I’m using is not the old account. I used the same email when I logged in, I had to change the password first though.

#7

No, you didn’t. smile

I need to go out briefly, but I’ll PM you when I get back to try and sort things out for you - unless somebody else can do it in my absence.

1 Like