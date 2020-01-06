Big Brother's latest warning

I don’t think it applies to links from HTTPS to HTTP, at least, I can’t find an article that says that.

What this change is about that if a page loads over HTTPS, any and all subresources it uses (like CSS, javascript, images, video, audio, etc) must also be loaded over HTTPS. If a website includes a resource over HTTP chrome will first try to upgrade to HTTPS, and if that doesn’t work it will refuse to load the resource.

This is already happening for javascript and iframes now, but they are extending it all sub-resources.