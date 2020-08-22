Better way to write a Leap Year Programme in Javascript

I have written a fully working program that calculate leap year →

const button = document.querySelector("button"); const output = document.querySelector(".output"); button.innerHTML = "Check Leap Year"; button.addEventListener("click",function(){ var leapyear = document.querySelector(".number").value; if ((leapyear % 4 === 0 && leapyear % 100 !== 0) || (leapyear % 400 === 0)) { let temp = `<h1> Yes It is a leap Year. </h1>`; output.innerHTML = temp; } else { let temp = `<h1> Not a leap Year. </h1>`; output.innerHTML = temp; } });

Mathematics Involved →

A year is a leap year if it is divisible by “4”, but not divisible by “100”. However there are few exceptions: The century years: 2000, 2100, 2200, 2300, 2400, for example they have some deviant mathematics. In these cases an year is a Leap Year if it is divisible both by 4 and 100 that means divisible by 400.

Are there better ways to write this program. Live Link