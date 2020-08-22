Better way to write a Leap Year Program in Javascript

JavaScript
#1

I have written a fully working program that calculate leap year →

const button = document.querySelector("button");
const output = document.querySelector(".output");
button.innerHTML = "Check Leap Year";
button.addEventListener("click",function(){
	var leapyear = document.querySelector(".number").value;
	if ((leapyear % 4 === 0 && leapyear % 100 !== 0) || (leapyear % 400 === 0)) {
	  let temp = `<h1> Yes It is a leap Year. </h1>`;
		output.innerHTML = temp;
	} else {
		let temp = `<h1> Not a leap Year. </h1>`;
		output.innerHTML = temp;
	}
});

Mathematics Involved →

  1. A year is a leap year if it is divisible by “4”, but not divisible by “100”.
  2. However there are few exceptions: The century years: 2000, 2100, 2200, 2300, 2400, for example they have some deviant mathematics. In these cases an year is a Leap Year if it is divisible both by 4 and 100 that means divisible by 400.

Are there better ways to write this program. Live Link

#2

Not really.

There are more accurate proposed systems of determining when a leap year should occur, but that’s changing the problem.

The rule is:
A year is a leap year if:
It is divisible by 4;
Unless it is also divisible by 100, in which case it’s not;
Except if it is also divisible by 400, in which case it is.

There’s not really a ‘better’ way to write it except in following that logic. You might rearrange it slightly to take advantage of logical jumping (essentially, write the checks in reverse order.), but there’s really not any shorter route logically in the current system of leap years.

#3

Actually the leap year mathematics that I have summarized is also what you are telling.

If you have time please enlighten and share your understanding. It will be wonderful learning along with you.

I read this article didnt get the whole idea, but is there way we can do it throygh functions or OOP or arrow functions?

#4

I wasn’t saying you were wrong, I was answering the question of “Is there a better way?”. As in, “Not really, the one you’re using is pretty much the standard method.”

Well I’ll let a mathematician do that for me. Here’s a video from Matt Parker from 2016, explaining A: What the leap year calculation is, why it’s not the best, and B: a proposed system of how it could be more accurate: