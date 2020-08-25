Better way to write a Leap Year Program in Javascript

JavaScript
I have written a fully working program that calculate leap year →

const button = document.querySelector("button");
const output = document.querySelector(".output");
button.innerHTML = "Check Leap Year";
button.addEventListener("click",function(){
	var leapyear = document.querySelector(".number").value;
	if ((leapyear % 4 === 0 && leapyear % 100 !== 0) || (leapyear % 400 === 0)) {
	  let temp = `<h1> Yes It is a leap Year. </h1>`;
		output.innerHTML = temp;
	} else {
		let temp = `<h1> Not a leap Year. </h1>`;
		output.innerHTML = temp;
	}
});

Mathematics Involved →

  1. A year is a leap year if it is divisible by “4”, but not divisible by “100”.
  2. However there are few exceptions: The century years: 2000, 2100, 2200, 2300, 2400, for example they have some deviant mathematics. In these cases an year is a Leap Year if it is divisible both by 4 and 100 that means divisible by 400.

Are there better ways to write this program. Live Link

Not really.

There are more accurate proposed systems of determining when a leap year should occur, but that’s changing the problem.

The rule is:
A year is a leap year if:
It is divisible by 4;
Unless it is also divisible by 100, in which case it’s not;
Except if it is also divisible by 400, in which case it is.

There’s not really a ‘better’ way to write it except in following that logic. You might rearrange it slightly to take advantage of logical jumping (essentially, write the checks in reverse order.), but there’s really not any shorter route logically in the current system of leap years.

Actually the leap year mathematics that I have summarized is also what you are telling.

If you have time please enlighten and share your understanding. It will be wonderful learning along with you.

I read this article didnt get the whole idea, but is there way we can do it throygh functions or OOP or arrow functions?

I wasn’t saying you were wrong, I was answering the question of “Is there a better way?”. As in, “Not really, the one you’re using is pretty much the standard method.”

Well I’ll let a mathematician do that for me. Here’s a video from Matt Parker from 2016, explaining A: What the leap year calculation is, why it’s not the best, and B: a proposed system of how it could be more accurate:

Hi there, the better way I was looking for was not related to mathematics, but a better and more pro way to code in JavaScript otherwise learning will stop. Since there are very pro programmers I was looking for help in case some one care share his/her experience so that I can gain more.

I believe that a more appropriate JS way is to set the date to 29 Feb on the appropriate year. JS will roll that date over to the first of March if it’s not a leap year.

Thanks,

The reason for this post was I was looking for way in case this case can be optimized by JS OOP or some other advance JS methods. The focus was less on the mathematical logic.

Is it really more efficient to create and then check a Date object than to do at-most 3 modulo operations on an integer? Hmm.

Couldn’t resist a play. I think essentially the same thing.

function isLeapYear (year) {
 return !(year % 100 ? year % 4 : year % 400)
}

based on !0 === true

Bah - screw efficiency. I prefer it when the code is much easier to understand. A few milliseconds won’t be missed.

Set the date to the 29th of February. If the date remains the 29th then it’s a leap year. Simple as that.

function isLeapYear(year) {
    var leapDay = new Date(year + "-02-29");
    return leapDay.getDate() === 29;
}
Danger Will Robinson. Danger!

This ONLY works if your browser is somewhere AT OR EAST OF the prime meridian. Otherwise, the localized date object returned by new Date("2020-02-29") reports the date as the 28th - specifically, the 28th at whatever time GMT-Midnight would be locally to you.

(Not to say there aren’t workarounds, but… gotta be careful!)

Good spotting there. Easier to understand is only effective when it works, and the above code doesn’t work in all cases.

I have changed my browser timezone to Pacific Time (-8:00) and tested an improvement, where getUTCDate is used instead so that it ignores timezone issues, and it all works well.

function isLeapYear(year) {
    var leapDay = new Date(year + "-02-29");
    return leapDay.getUTCDate() === 29;
}
Almost 50 years ago in my one and only computer course we had an assignment to create an algorithm to determine if some given Gregorian dates were leap years or not.
As well as the algorithm we had to do a truth table for every decision on every given number.
The instructor seemed to immediately apply the red ink to the algorithm but then when checking the truth tables came to realise that the algorithm was correct, it was just different to what she was excepting.
The algorithm basically was if the number mod 100 = 0 then divide the number by 100. Then if the number mod 4 = 0 it is a leap year. Just 2 ifs and a 1% chance of a division is I think more efficient than 3 ifs.

Well if you think 2 ifs and a 1% chance of a division is more efficient, rpg’s answer above is 1 if and no division? (Cept, now that i look at it, i think he’s got his clauses backwards in that if.)

That raises an important issue. The intended audience for computer programs is people, not machines. Programming languages are not really designed for machines to run, as binary or assembly code is all that’s needed there.

Programming languages are there for people to read and understand. As such, the ability for people to easily read and understand your code becomes a much more important issue.

