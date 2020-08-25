Better way to write a Leap Year Program in Javascript

Not really.

There are more accurate proposed systems of determining when a leap year should occur, but that’s changing the problem.

The rule is:

A year is a leap year if:

It is divisible by 4;

Unless it is also divisible by 100, in which case it’s not;

Except if it is also divisible by 400, in which case it is.

There’s not really a ‘better’ way to write it except in following that logic. You might rearrange it slightly to take advantage of logical jumping (essentially, write the checks in reverse order.), but there’s really not any shorter route logically in the current system of leap years.