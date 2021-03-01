Better Navigation? #2

I got some valueable feedback for a side navigation from amongst other @John_Betong, @TechnoBear and @PaulOB a year ago.
I have now followed some of these advice and created a new navigation.
Further advice or comments?
I can’t get the link to load.
Another option is to use pagination if it is content and the content can even be links. Here is what I’m talking about:
https://www.miniaturephotographer.com/index.php
It’s my personal website (I’m not trying to promote it, but to show an example).
A good idea, but I cannot see how this could act as a navigation on each page.
Yes. The site goes down for some reason. Try again.
I have used the html tag
<content> which is obsolete. Maybe this causes the site to crash. I will replace it as soon as possible.