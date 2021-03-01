Better Navigation? #2

Design & UX
#1

I got some valueable feedback for a side navigation from amongst other @John_Betong, @TechnoBear and @PaulOB a year ago.

I have now followed some of these advice and created a new navigation.

http://94.237.92.101:6060

Further advice or comments?

#2

I can’t get the link to load. frown

#3

Same as last time. Do you test with a mobile?

image

image
image284×607 15.7 KB

#4

Another option is to use pagination if it is content and the content can even be links. Here is what I’m talking about:

https://www.miniaturephotographer.com/index.php

It’s my personal website (I’m not trying to promote it, but to show an example).

#5

A good idea, but I cannot see how this could act as a navigation on each page.