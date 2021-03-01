Better Navigation? #2

Best way to navigate on mobile devices with many pages? Get Started There are many ways to navigate on an app or website. Most are dealing with a few pages, but I am looking for a way to navigate amongst several hundreds of pages. One of the main problem is to find a way to navigate using a small mobile phone. What do you think about this way to navigate? http://94.237.92.101:2020

I got some valueable feedback for a side navigation from amongst other @John_Betong, @TechnoBear and @PaulOB a year ago.

I have now followed some of these advice and created a new navigation.

http://94.237.92.101:6060

Further advice or comments?