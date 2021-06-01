Better Navigation? #2

Design & UX
#1

I got some valueable feedback for a side navigation from amongst other @John_Betong, @TechnoBear and @PaulOB a year ago.

I have now followed some of these advice and created a new navigation.

http://94.237.92.101:6060

Further advice or comments?

#2

I can’t get the link to load. frown

#3

Same as last time. Do you test with a mobile?

image

image
image284×607 15.7 KB

#4

Another option is to use pagination if it is content and the content can even be links. Here is what I’m talking about:

https://www.miniaturephotographer.com/index.php

It’s my personal website (I’m not trying to promote it, but to show an example).

#5

A good idea, but I cannot see how this could act as a navigation on each page.

#6

No, I’m on desktop, as before.

unable-to-connect
unable-to-connect781×420 37.6 KB

#7

It worked before, not now. Here’s a restored tab screenshot:

Screenshot_94.237.92.101_6060_lookup
Screenshot_94.237.92.101_6060_lookup867×641 40.2 KB

#8

I’m on a mobile but it won’t open for me either.

image
image750×1334 51.9 KB

#9

Yes. The site goes down for some reason. Try again.
I have used the html tag <content> which is obsolete. Maybe this causes the site to crash. I will replace it as soon as possible.

#10

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.