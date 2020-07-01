Better load experience on photos

There is one < li > in a parent < ul >. When the page loads, it loads the thumbnail. When you click on the thumbnail, CSS (should) enable the < div > in the < li > which is where the larger photo/video is at.
My code is extremely well commented. Just look at the “sp_video-on-modal-edited.html” file and the comments will lead you to where the action is at.
How would i tell in Firefox Developer Tools if the image is being loaded prematurely?
(I just know how to use that tool for looking at the CSS and how things are styled.)
After supper, I am going to try and cripple the code that points to the larger images, and see if that speeds things up. (If the page loads faster, then the larger images must be inadvertantly getting loaded.)
Well, you’ve been looking at that code for a while, I’m just seeing it now for the first time. From your description, please tell me how big the file images/poster.png is on your server, as I assume that’s your thumbnail. Then in the div below (for which the comment is “Video”) I really can’t find any image file. Coothead’s no bozo, so I’m sure this works, but it’s not immediately obvious to me.
As to the console in Firefox, you could just bring up your page, right click on one of the thumbnails, select “Inspect Element” and you should get the console and a little view of that image that shows the size (in pixels). If that’s not the size of the thumbnail you expect, we’ve got a problem. You could also look at the “Network” tab in the console, and see all the images downloaded on that browser refresh, and the size of each one. Presumably they should all be the size of a thumbnail, not of the large images.
Yes, in Coothead’s reply, he used “poster.png” as the thumbnail.
In real life, my newly down-sized thumbnails run about 80KB in size.
In this code mockup, I had asked Coothead how to make his idea work for video as well - this the name of the ZIP.
So most of the time, when you click on a thumbnail, that < div > loads an enlarged photo that is around 500KB in size and has a long-side of 800px.
In this example, when you click on the thumbnail, it loads a video instead. So for this code, you’ll see a “test-video.mp4” in the “video” folder.
(The problem that i was having with videos is that they were spilling outside the screen, so with change one line to height: 90vh the video started fitting in the pop-up modal. Other than that, the logic is entirely the same for photos or videos. HTH.)
That wouldn’t help.
To be clear… With pure photo situations, I have one physical file that is a thumbnail (i.e. 80KB) and then another physical file that is a detailed-photo (i.e. 500KB).
When the gallery loads, clearly you see all thumbnails. HOWEVER, who is to say that the larger image isn’t getting loaded in the background because my CSS is not behaving as expected?
I follow you. How do you know those thumbnails you’re seeing are not just reduced versions of the larger image? I gave you a way to find that out. How do you determine if your larger image has been loaded on the page somewhere? I gave you a way to find that out. Without being able to look at your page myself, all I can give you is the way to do it yourself.
I don’t have an easy answer for you, but as far as I can tell the problem lies here:
.flexGallery li div{
display: none;
}
in your CSS. display:none does not guarantee that the browser won’t still download the file, it just tells the browser not to actually display it. But this code is using that one line to cause the image to not display until someone clicks on the li, at which point it changes it to display:block and it appears. That all is presumably working, but this issue of all the large images being downloaded anyway, is just not working with this code. My guess is someone good at JS could supply a fix (e.g. only assign the src= attribute after the user has clicked), but that’s not my forte.
Thanks for trying to help. I will be reading up on AMP this weekend. But what I’d really like to get help with first is fixing the Javascript issue. I know the steps needed to fix things, but don’t have the Javascript know-how to make things work.