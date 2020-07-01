Better load experience on photos

tracknut: tracknut: Where in this code are the actual thumbnail image and enlarged images names to be found? The CSS is showing styling for different sized boxes, but even if I wade through and figure out how this actually works, it isn’t even your implemented code.

I don’t understand your question.

There is one < li > in a parent < ul >. When the page loads, it loads the thumbnail. When you click on the thumbnail, CSS (should) enable the < div > in the < li > which is where the larger photo/video is at.

My code is extremely well commented. Just look at the “sp_video-on-modal-edited.html” file and the comments will lead you to where the action is at.

tracknut: tracknut: Can you not just bring your web page up, look at it in the debug console, and look at one of the thumbnails and see the code, see the file name, and see how big the image really is?

How would i tell in Firefox Developer Tools if the image is being loaded prematurely?

(I just know how to use that tool for looking at the CSS and how things are styled.)

After supper, I am going to try and cripple the code that points to the larger images, and see if that speeds things up. (If the page loads faster, then the larger images must be inadvertantly getting loaded.)

HTH.