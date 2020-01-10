Better load experience on photos

@tracknut,

Okay, you bring up some points that have been in the back of my mind, so let’s do a “deeper dive” if we may!

@coothead was a real hero over Christmas break and he helped me to accomplish a seemingly petty goal which was that I want users to be able to load a gallery (of thumbnails), and click on the gallery audio player, and then be able to continuously listen to the music as they browse (i.e. view the larger photos).

He showed me a trick where I could display the thumbnails when my photo-gallery.php page loads, and then when an < li > gains focus, it would use CSS to create a modal window and display the detailed picture.

I asked Coothead if I had to worry about his code loading thumbnails and the enlarged photos, and he said, “No.”

Attached is a simple sample of how my photo gallery is set up. (The example was getting help on making videos also work with the set up. Obviously, the real gallery would have a grid of thumbnails!)

sp_video-on-modal-edited.zip (199.7 KB)

If you look at main.css under the “GALLERY view” and “MODAL view” sections, it will show you how it works.

If the larger photos are loading when the page loads then that is not only UN-intended behavior, but a real problem!!