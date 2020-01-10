Better load experience on photos

I made some last minute changes and forgot to mention that the two hardcoded URLs in the inc’s/get-images.php need modifying to your own local and ronline URLs.

UpstateLeafPeeper: 1.) What if I don't know the size of my images?

All images in the imgs directory are loaded and their dimensions calculated and displayed in the special <amp-img script. Try adding your photos to that directory and they should display. The called function to display images requires the URLs of the image path to be set.

UpstateLeafPeeper: 2.) Not to get too far ahead, but how does AMP impact how I already write web pages?

Amp requires specific links in every header that load their own JavaScript and a style sheet. Your own stylesheet can be loaded and has to confirm to their standards.

UpstateLeafPeeper: 3.) How does AMP impact responsive design? (There is a video on AMP's site that talks about responsive design, but to be honest, the guy's accent is so thick I couldn't understand him.)

Which particular video? Ignore that video and find another that is understandable. There are many others that I find understandable and also lots I do not understand,

UpstateLeafPeeper: I spent a lot of time tweaking my HTML and CSS - thanks to everyone here - and I sure hope I don't have to throw that away just to use AMP - especially since I just want help in making my images load better/more smoothly!

Unfortunately I do not have your script or the images or a list of public images or the hardcoded URL to your site so I had to use my own,

Try and get my script to work by changing the URL in the load function, then add your own images. Upload and try again.

Once you get that far then replace my style sheet with your own and add your own body script. Validate to ensure everything is ok.

I was trying to make it simple to create a template that could be modified.