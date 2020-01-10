Better load experience on photos

Remarkably easy as long as certain files are loaded and not modified. Also the Amp web page needs to be validated with an AmpProject Validator. I prefer to use a Browser Amp Validator Extension because it is dynamic.
Following is the index.php file that includes a couple of files and all the image files in the imgs/ directory. Images are responsive and the max-width inherits the parent width.
If and only if the pages validate then Google will render images from the CDN.
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
$source = highlight_file('index.php', TRUE);
// CAN BE MODIFIED
$style = file_get_contents('incs/get-heading.php');
// DO NOT MODIFY
require 'incs/get-heading.php';
?>
<body>
<div class="tac">
<?php require 'incs/menu.php'; ?>
</div><!-- class="tac" -->
<div id="foot" class="bg6 lh2 tac">
<i class="fll">Wonderful place for a footer</i>
<a class="flr" href="#">GMF </a>
Design: John_Betong 3.1.8
</div>
</body>
</html>
I am looking at your code now along with AMP’s website. (Looks complicated…)
Here are some things that jump out at me so far…
1.) What if I don’t know the size of my images?
Um, I tried to build a responsive site that doesn’t care what photos you feed it - within reason - it simply takes whatever in in your photo directory and displays them.
2.) Not to get too far ahead, but how does AMP impact how I already write web pages?
Am I going to have to throw out all of my existing HTML and CSS to use AMP?
3.) How does AMP impact responsive design? (There is a video on AMP’s site that talks about responsive design, but to be honest, the guy’s accent is so thick I couldn’t understand him.)
I spent a lot of time tweaking my HTML and CSS - thanks to everyone here - and I sure hope I don’t have to throw that away just to use AMP - especially since I just want help in making my images load better/more smoothly!
4.) Can I just make my photo-gallery.php scrippt an AMP page and leave my other pages as PHP/HTML pages?
I highly suspect you are not loading the thumnails on your page, but rather you are loading the full images, and just sizing them down to thumbnail display size in the browser. That’s what needs to be fixed, not jumping to a different viewer. How do I know this?
70 thumbs at 80K each is 5.6MB. A large page, admittedly. But not 32.6MB large.
70 “thumbs that are actually your full images” at 500K is 35MB. Huge, and in the same order of magnitude your speed test is telling you.
Also supports the comment that the thumbnails take long to display
Also supports the comment that the enlarged photos display instantly (yes, because they’re already loaded, you just called them “thumbnails” when you loaded them last.
I would look very carefully at what your <a href="enlarged"><img src="thumnail"></a> code looks like. I suspect the error is right there.
Okay, you bring up some points that have been in the back of my mind, so let’s do a “deeper dive” if we may!
@coothead was a real hero over Christmas break and he helped me to accomplish a seemingly petty goal which was that I want users to be able to load a gallery (of thumbnails), and click on the gallery audio player, and then be able to continuously listen to the music as they browse (i.e. view the larger photos).
He showed me a trick where I could display the thumbnails when my photo-gallery.php page loads, and then when an < li > gains focus, it would use CSS to create a modal window and display the detailed picture.
I asked Coothead if I had to worry about his code loading thumbnails and the enlarged photos, and he said, “No.”
Attached is a simple sample of how my photo gallery is set up. (The example was getting help on making videos also work with the set up. Obviously, the real gallery would have a grid of thumbnails!)
Where in this code are the actual thumbnail image and enlarged images names to be found? The CSS is showing styling for different sized boxes, but even if I wade through and figure out how this actually works, it isn’t even your implemented code.
Can you not just bring your web page up, look at it in the debug console, and look at one of the thumbnails and see the code, see the file name, and see how big the image really is?
There is one < li > in a parent < ul >. When the page loads, it loads the thumbnail. When you click on the thumbnail, CSS (should) enable the < div > in the < li > which is where the larger photo/video is at.
My code is extremely well commented. Just look at the “sp_video-on-modal-edited.html” file and the comments will lead you to where the action is at.
How would i tell in Firefox Developer Tools if the image is being loaded prematurely?
(I just know how to use that tool for looking at the CSS and how things are styled.)
After supper, I am going to try and cripple the code that points to the larger images, and see if that speeds things up. (If the page loads faster, then the larger images must be inadvertantly getting loaded.)
Well, you’ve been looking at that code for a while, I’m just seeing it now for the first time. From your description, please tell me how big the file images/poster.png is on your server, as I assume that’s your thumbnail. Then in the div below (for which the comment is “Video”) I really can’t find any image file. Coothead’s no bozo, so I’m sure this works, but it’s not immediately obvious to me.
As to the console in Firefox, you could just bring up your page, right click on one of the thumbnails, select “Inspect Element” and you should get the console and a little view of that image that shows the size (in pixels). If that’s not the size of the thumbnail you expect, we’ve got a problem. You could also look at the “Network” tab in the console, and see all the images downloaded on that browser refresh, and the size of each one. Presumably they should all be the size of a thumbnail, not of the large images.
Yes, in Coothead’s reply, he used “poster.png” as the thumbnail.
In real life, my newly down-sized thumbnails run about 80KB in size.
In this code mockup, I had asked Coothead how to make his idea work for video as well - this the name of the ZIP.
So most of the time, when you click on a thumbnail, that < div > loads an enlarged photo that is around 500KB in size and has a long-side of 800px.
In this example, when you click on the thumbnail, it loads a video instead. So for this code, you’ll see a “test-video.mp4” in the “video” folder.
(The problem that i was having with videos is that they were spilling outside the screen, so with change one line to height: 90vh the video started fitting in the pop-up modal. Other than that, the logic is entirely the same for photos or videos. HTH.)
That wouldn’t help.
To be clear… With pure photo situations, I have one physical file that is a thumbnail (i.e. 80KB) and then another physical file that is a detailed-photo (i.e. 500KB).
When the gallery loads, clearly you see all thumbnails. HOWEVER, who is to say that the larger image isn’t getting loaded in the background because my CSS is not behaving as expected?
I follow you. How do you know those thumbnails you’re seeing are not just reduced versions of the larger image? I gave you a way to find that out. How do you determine if your larger image has been loaded on the page somewhere? I gave you a way to find that out. Without being able to look at your page myself, all I can give you is the way to do it yourself.
I don’t have an easy answer for you, but as far as I can tell the problem lies here:
.flexGallery li div{
display: none;
}
in your CSS. display:none does not guarantee that the browser won’t still download the file, it just tells the browser not to actually display it. But this code is using that one line to cause the image to not display until someone clicks on the li, at which point it changes it to display:block and it appears. That all is presumably working, but this issue of all the large images being downloaded anyway, is just not working with this code. My guess is someone good at JS could supply a fix (e.g. only assign the src= attribute after the user has clicked), but that’s not my forte.