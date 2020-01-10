Better load experience on photos

@John_Betong,

I am looking at your code now along with AMP’s website. (Looks complicated…)

Here are some things that jump out at me so far…

1.) What if I don’t know the size of my images?

Um, I tried to build a responsive site that doesn’t care what photos you feed it - within reason - it simply takes whatever in in your photo directory and displays them.

2.) Not to get too far ahead, but how does AMP impact how I already write web pages?

Am I going to have to throw out all of my existing HTML and CSS to use AMP?

3.) How does AMP impact responsive design? (There is a video on AMP’s site that talks about responsive design, but to be honest, the guy’s accent is so thick I couldn’t understand him.)

I spent a lot of time tweaking my HTML and CSS - thanks to everyone here - and I sure hope I don’t have to throw that away just to use AMP - especially since I just want help in making my images load better/more smoothly!

4.) Can I just make my photo-gallery.php scrippt an AMP page and leave my other pages as PHP/HTML pages?