Better load experience on photos

tracknut: tracknut: I use around 800-1000px as the wide/full page version of my web sites, in that I don’t have any media queries above there. Since I don’t personally browse larger than that, nobody else should

Okay.

tracknut: tracknut: And yes, I don’t think I ever put up images that require vertical scrolling.

Maybe that was a bad idea on my part…

tracknut: tracknut: Well you can go on all day trying to improve images for display, and yes you could double up the pixels for retina, which will actually quadruple the file size. But for my purposes, my photo web site is not there in an attempt to demonstrate every single pixel as it is rendered by my camera. It is there to show a good representation and hope folks will buy something. So I don’t try to track growing monitor sizes, I try to give a good quality image that shows off the photo.

That sounds like a solid approach.

So here is an update with the good and the ugly…

The Good:

Nikon View is really a nifty little program designed with photographers in mind - go figure - and it’s free. Where I currently am at, Nikon View can do everything Lightroom can do plus more plus it saves me $20/month!

It gives me the ability to adjust settings and see a guesstimate of how that impacts file-size, although the number it gives is usually underestimated, but still.

I took a raw photo (4MB) and I created 800px long variants. To me, the best compromise was 80% quality which took me down to a 243KB file with little compromise in quality from the original.

Then I took the same raw photo (4MB) and I created 320px long “thumbnail” variants at 100% quality down to 10% quality. (That is smallest it lets you go as far as dimensions which is annoying, but manageable.) Surprisingly, you can very little degradation down until maybe 20% quality on the thumbnails.

The Ugly:

So I created about 70 new thumbnails at a reduced size of around 80KB versus the originals of 250-300KB.

By the way, I have my own web server and am using CloudFlare. So I expected to see a big improvement. Instead, you could still see most of the thumbnails being painted on the screen, with the last 6 taking up to 5 minutes to complete.

That is worse than the days of 56K modem?!

What in the world is wrong?

This web page is like 300 lines of PHP and HTML, with not Javascript and no database connections or other crap. And yet I cannot load the page sufficiently for just myself. (What happens if 200 people hit that page at once? Thermal meltdown?!)