Better load experience on photos

TechnoBear: I have a site with a photo gallery on one page. It contains 40 thumbnails, each around 15kb in size. That's around 600kb to render the entire gallery.

What are the dimensions of your thubnails?

What is the subject of your thumbnails? People? Landscapes? Other?

And do your thumbnails look decent?

TechnoBear: Each of those thumbnails links to a large image which is between 350-400kb in size.

What are the dimensions of those larger images?

Again, how do those images look? Is that enough data to make them do justice to the photographer and/or subject?

TechnoBear: 40 images at 350kb would be 14,000kb. You really don't want to be making your visitors download all that data, when they maybe only want to view one or two of the images at full size.

So when does the size of any web page become too much?

You are saying a 14MB web page would be a burden… What about a 1MB page? 2MB? 5MB?

And to your last line, is that where @John_Betong’s advice about things like AMP comes in?