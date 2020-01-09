Better load experience on photos

The initial question referenced “800px on the long side”, so I assumed something like 800x600, and yes 150kb or so. I’ve done photography professionally for years, and I do know how to handle photos. Is it 150kb every time, no, but around there is a reasonable average.
Guess it depends on orientation. When I set Lightroom to “800px long-side” was planing for portrait photos and thinking that was about the most height-wise that would still fit in a laptop monitor.
See this makes me wonder if I need something like Photoshop which maybe has some fancy algorithm that can keep a photo at normal dimensions (e.g. 800 x 600) and yet make it pretty small.
For the medium-sized photos that I created in Lightroom and which are intended to be most of a web page, I think those photos average 300-400K. (Although, I noticed more issues with trying to load my menu page with 15 thumbnails on it than the page which shows a single medium-sized photo.)
Did you take the picture you linked to?
Fascinating. I thnk there is something I am missing, because whatever I am doing is making the photos much larger, although they are smaller than the originals which were like 3-4MB.
Very cool photo! (Sorta hard to judge it on sharpness, though, since you used a large aperture…)
Yes, that is my photo. Unfortunately I don’t use Lightroom, I use Photoshop, so I can’t tell you what the magic sequence might be for lightroom. But if you’d like to post one of these photos you’re dealing with, I’d be happy to take a look and see whether there’s some obvious issue (or whether I’m full of it )
Well, the photos I have all have people from work in them, so that’s not a good idea. Maybe I can find another photo.
In general, if you are taking a large original photo, and using Photoshop to reduce it to say 800 X 600 and only 150KB, what obviously things do you do to retain image quality?
Or don’t you have to do anything to get that end result.
It seems to me that if I did that in macOS Preview or Lightroom I would get a pixelated photo.
By the way, that is another question that I have that may be skewing things…
Why does it seem like photos don’t look so great on my Retina MacBook Pro? One reason I went with such large file sizes, is because the viewing quality really degrades the moment I start reducing a 3-4MB original.
As a general process, I’d scale the image down to 800x600, save it at jpeg level 8, and remove the exif. Since they’re both Adobe products, I would bet Lightroom has those functions and would generate the same sized output, though I can’t confirm.
To my understanding, your retina display should have twice as many pixels as it advertises to a browser, so if these are css width:800px images, the display would prefer you offer up 1600 pixels for best display. I wonder if you don’t do that, if the display actually looks more pixellated than a non-retina display.
Excluding mobile users for a moment, what are the “ideal” dimensions on a photo that is designed to be the focal point of your web page?
And, maybe a dumb question, should you always make your photos dimensions so that the image fits in one screen without the need to scroll.
When I set the long-side to 800px, it was for photos that were mostly portrait, and it seems to me that you have to scroll down a bit to see everything, but I felt that was better than a smaller picture with less detail.
So should I be doubling the dimension of my photos for Retinas? (Of course that would double the file-sizes too, right?)
I would think with all of the high resolution monitors out there, that you’d need a pretty large photo to look good.
Unfortunately it seems the Internet’s download speeds can’t keep with the need for bigger photo dimensions and file-sizes?
I use around 800-1000px as the wide/full page version of my web sites, in that I don’t have any media queries above there. Since I don’t personally browse larger than that, nobody else should
And yes, I don’t think I ever put up images that require vertical scrolling.
Well you can go on all day trying to improve images for display, and yes you could double up the pixels for retina, which will actually quadruple the file size. But for my purposes, my photo web site is not there in an attempt to demonstrate every single pixel as it is rendered by my camera. It is there to show a good representation and hope folks will buy something. So I don’t try to track growing monitor sizes, I try to give a good quality image that shows off the photo.
The Good:
Nikon View is really a nifty little program designed with photographers in mind - go figure - and it’s free. Where I currently am at, Nikon View can do everything Lightroom can do plus more plus it saves me $20/month!
It gives me the ability to adjust settings and see a guesstimate of how that impacts file-size, although the number it gives is usually underestimated, but still.
I took a raw photo (4MB) and I created 800px long variants. To me, the best compromise was 80% quality which took me down to a 243KB file with little compromise in quality from the original.
Then I took the same raw photo (4MB) and I created 320px long “thumbnail” variants at 100% quality down to 10% quality. (That is smallest it lets you go as far as dimensions which is annoying, but manageable.) Surprisingly, you can very little degradation down until maybe 20% quality on the thumbnails.
The Ugly:
So I created about 70 new thumbnails at a reduced size of around 80KB versus the originals of 250-300KB.
By the way, I have my own web server and am using CloudFlare. So I expected to see a big improvement. Instead, you could still see most of the thumbnails being painted on the screen, with the last 6 taking up to 5 minutes to complete.
That is worse than the days of 56K modem?!
What in the world is wrong?
This web page is like 300 lines of PHP and HTML, with not Javascript and no database connections or other crap. And yet I cannot load the page sufficiently for just myself. (What happens if 200 people hit that page at once? Thermal meltdown?!)
I know you are reluctant to reveal any URLs so may I suggest supplying about 70 random photos from public sites and I will slot the images into an AmpProject web page and supply the source which you can modify to remove my personal data.
You never mentioned which site tested your slow loading site, here is mine:
I don’t mean to be a jerk, but it is entirely of pictures from a Holiday party and I’m pretty protective of people’s privacy. (And scared with GDPR and California Privacy).
Let me think what else I could do…
I just called my web host who is pretty knowledgable and they say its not my server but my images. I think my WiFi is throttled so that doesn’t help. But the tech said my page loaded in 10 seconds on his computer and 28 seconds on his personal smartphone.
Better than 5 minutes, but still pretty abysmal for 70 X 80K thumbnails…