Better load experience on photos

Wait. The thumbnail and the actual image have to be a different file?
What’s the difference of having an actual thumbnail and an image that only css styled like a thumbnail? Which one does affect the performance of the site?
I have a site with a photo gallery on one page. It contains 40 thumbnails, each around 15kb in size. That’s around 600kb to render the entire gallery. Each of those thumbnails links to a large image which is between 350-400kb in size. 40 images at 350kb would be 14,000kb. You really don’t want to be making your visitors download all that data, when they maybe only want to view one or two of the images at full size.
The initial question referenced “800px on the long side”, so I assumed something like 800x600, and yes 150kb or so. I’ve done photography professionally for years, and I do know how to handle photos. Is it 150kb every time, no, but around there is a reasonable average.
Guess it depends on orientation. When I set Lightroom to “800px long-side” was planing for portrait photos and thinking that was about the most height-wise that would still fit in a laptop monitor.
See this makes me wonder if I need something like Photoshop which maybe has some fancy algorithm that can keep a photo at normal dimensions (e.g. 800 x 600) and yet make it pretty small.
For the medium-sized photos that I created in Lightroom and which are intended to be most of a web page, I think those photos average 300-400K. (Although, I noticed more issues with trying to load my menu page with 15 thumbnails on it than the page which shows a single medium-sized photo.)
Did you take the picture you linked to?
Fascinating. I thnk there is something I am missing, because whatever I am doing is making the photos much larger, although they are smaller than the originals which were like 3-4MB.
Very cool photo! (Sorta hard to judge it on sharpness, though, since you used a large aperture…)
Yes, that is my photo. Unfortunately I don’t use Lightroom, I use Photoshop, so I can’t tell you what the magic sequence might be for lightroom. But if you’d like to post one of these photos you’re dealing with, I’d be happy to take a look and see whether there’s some obvious issue (or whether I’m full of it )
Well, the photos I have all have people from work in them, so that’s not a good idea. Maybe I can find another photo.
In general, if you are taking a large original photo, and using Photoshop to reduce it to say 800 X 600 and only 150KB, what obviously things do you do to retain image quality?
Or don’t you have to do anything to get that end result.
It seems to me that if I did that in macOS Preview or Lightroom I would get a pixelated photo.
By the way, that is another question that I have that may be skewing things…
Why does it seem like photos don’t look so great on my Retina MacBook Pro? One reason I went with such large file sizes, is because the viewing quality really degrades the moment I start reducing a 3-4MB original.
As a general process, I’d scale the image down to 800x600, save it at jpeg level 8, and remove the exif. Since they’re both Adobe products, I would bet Lightroom has those functions and would generate the same sized output, though I can’t confirm.
To my understanding, your retina display should have twice as many pixels as it advertises to a browser, so if these are css width:800px images, the display would prefer you offer up 1600 pixels for best display. I wonder if you don’t do that, if the display actually looks more pixellated than a non-retina display.
Excluding mobile users for a moment, what are the “ideal” dimensions on a photo that is designed to be the focal point of your web page?
And, maybe a dumb question, should you always make your photos dimensions so that the image fits in one screen without the need to scroll.
When I set the long-side to 800px, it was for photos that were mostly portrait, and it seems to me that you have to scroll down a bit to see everything, but I felt that was better than a smaller picture with less detail.
So should I be doubling the dimension of my photos for Retinas? (Of course that would double the file-sizes too, right?)
I would think with all of the high resolution monitors out there, that you’d need a pretty large photo to look good.
Unfortunately it seems the Internet’s download speeds can’t keep with the need for bigger photo dimensions and file-sizes?