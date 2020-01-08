Better load experience on photos

John_Betong: John_Betong: What are the thumbnail dimensions? File sizes I think should be a tenth off their current size.

Height 180px by whatever width. (Assume a near square.)

My thumbnails currently range from 100KB to 2.1MB.

The problem isn’t the physical size as much as the filesize.

Like 20 years ago when I had a copy of Photoshop, there was a way to optimize photos whch somehow made the filesizes substantially smaller without losing quality.

Relearning Photoshop could take me ages, so is there an intermediate way? (I do have Lightroom on my computer.)

John_Betong: John_Betong: I had similar problems with loading thumbnails quite some time ago and further investigation AmpProject.org solved the problem. Hundreds of thumbnails are available on a single page and the JavaScript handles displaying the first sign dozen or so and loading the others in the background, ready for when the user scrolls. https://tools.pingdom.com/#5bdf681857000001 Edit: Corrected over enthusiastic iPad type ahead feature

So must I use something fancy like a “framework” and Javascript to get a decent loading webpage?