Better load experience on photos

#1

Am in the process of uploading code and photos to my webserver…

During this, I checked out my photo galleries page, which is a simple HTML page with about 15 thumbnails, and which where each one represents a gallery (e.g. Holiday Party).

As the page loaded, the thumbnails slowly appeared from top-to-bottom (??) like someone was pulling down a window shade.

Not so desirable.

I can’t recall how things look when I go to a professional website, but I don’t ever recall thinking, “Wow! Look at the photos load on the webpage before my eyes?!”

What can I do to make things load in a more subtle and appealing way?

Most of my thumbnails are 150-300K.

Is this an issue with my HTML/CSS?

With the thumbnail photos?

The webserver?

Other?

#2

What are the thumbnail dimensions? File sizes I think should be a tenth off their current size.

I had similar problems with loading thumbnails quite some time ago and further investigation AmpProject.org solved the problem. Hundreds of thumbnails are available on a single page and the JavaScript handles displaying the first dozen or so and loading the others in the background, ready for when the user scrolls.

Edit:

Corrected over enthusiastic iPad type ahead feature :slight_smile:

Also gtmetrix.com load video:

https://johns-jokes.com/downloads/sp-i/ampproject-cache/video--ampproject-cache.mp4

#3

Height 180px by whatever width. (Assume a near square.)

My thumbnails currently range from 100KB to 2.1MB.

The problem isn’t the physical size as much as the filesize.

Like 20 years ago when I had a copy of Photoshop, there was a way to optimize photos whch somehow made the filesizes substantially smaller without losing quality.

Relearning Photoshop could take me ages, so is there an intermediate way? (I do have Lightroom on my computer.)

So must I use something fancy like a “framework” and Javascript to get a decent loading webpage?

#4

With only fifteen thumbnails it would be well worth trying to first reduce the file size.

There are many free online sites to reduce file size and some even have a multiple drag and drop facility that produces a downloadable zip file of the results!

Looking forward to the results of your searches and experimentation.

#5

I downloaded Nikon’s ViewNXi for free and it turns out it has more controls in it than Lightroom!

Best of all, it lets you resize images and shows you the updated filesize. :+1:

On average, how large of a file-size should a 200x200 thumbnail be?

Also, what about a detailed photo that is 800px long side?

