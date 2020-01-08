Better load experience on photos

Am in the process of uploading code and photos to my webserver…

During this, I checked out my photo galleries page, which is a simple HTML page with about 15 thumbnails, and which where each one represents a gallery (e.g. Holiday Party).

As the page loaded, the thumbnails slowly appeared from top-to-bottom (??) like someone was pulling down a window shade.

Not so desirable.

I can’t recall how things look when I go to a professional website, but I don’t ever recall thinking, “Wow! Look at the photos load on the webpage before my eyes?!”

What can I do to make things load in a more subtle and appealing way?

Most of my thumbnails are 150-300K.

Is this an issue with my HTML/CSS?

With the thumbnail photos?

The webserver?

Other?