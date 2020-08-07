Better html form validation method

PHP
#1

Please house,

I have this method of validating html forms form executing, but am not too sure if thats the perfect approach to it,

// here is the php code

if(isset($_POST['SubmitMyForm']) {
 
// then the validation
if(empty($_POST['hisname'])  {
echo 'Error, your name can not be blank';
return;
}
}




// then usually i like doing a separate if statement below the validation to process or execute function once is submitted

if(isset($_POST['SubmitMyForm']) {

// send data to database or log the user in or execute any function
}

For some reasons it works but i will need a more professional and secured way of doing this.

#2

I’m not sure I understand the purpose of the second if() to check the button press - just put that code inside the first check, but don’t execute it if all the validation fails. A lot of people recommend that instead of checking for a button press, you check

if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == "POST") {

instead, but I don’t recall why.

As for the “perfect” way to do it, I can’t comment. Obviously different types of field will vary in the number of type of validation checks you need to perform.

#3

@droopsnoot thanks for your guide, am more particular about the return i called in the if statement as a way of stopping further process.

I know i can use IF and ELSEIF for validations and then use ELSE to execute functions after validation. There fore using one isset call.

Sometimes some validation codes will be very long and confusing that is why i love splitting the two isset calls so i can know the validating part and the execution part

#4

The recommended way to check whether the form has been submitted or not is

if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST')
#5

What if we have two forms in one page and how do we signify which of our forms is being checked?
Isset() showed which form is being checked

#6

How do i know which form or form field am checking if is been posted

#7

First you check the request method, then you check which form.