Better html form validation method

It was already mentioned depending on submit button for your code to work will completely fail in certain cases. If you have more than one form, then use a hidden form field to determine which form was sent. The problem is with type=submit. The submit button shouldn’t even have a name. It is not even part of the HTML Spec for it to have a name.

It is also naive to think that YOUR form is the only way data can be posted to your app.

Also, unless your still using HTML4, get rid of the closing slashes on the inputs.