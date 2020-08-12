Better html form validation method

Thanks alot @mabismad this expositions is very powerful knowing, i now understand why i must use $_SERVER[‘REQUEST_METHOD’]
Having established that fact i want to know how to work based on two forms in a page.
Thanks alot @mabismad this expositions is very powerful knowing, i now understand why i must use $_SERVER[‘REQUEST_METHOD’]
Having established that fact i want to know how to work based on two forms in a page.
Yes of cause the submit value must always be set.
Let me give you what i have in mind, unless there is another mystery that will make $_SERVER[‘REQUEST_METHOD’) === ‘POST’ to be true and yet some values in the form will not be set.
If not then i think is safer to use my method above.
Let me show you the full code so you can judge.
<form action="" method="post">
<input type="text" name="country"/>
<input type="submit" name="submitLogin" value="submitLogin" />
Now here is the php code
if($_SERVER[‘REQUEST_METHOD’) === ‘POST && isset($_POST['submitLogin']) ) {
// then code goes here
}
// Please what do you think of this code? I can as well use !empty instead of isset
But i have a very strong argument, if you check the code it said run this function if this variable isset or not empty
Which means i dont tend or wish to do anything or execute any function until the submitLogin is set.
So using isset and a form fails to upload for any reason i was not wishing to process or execute empty values in the first place that was why the IF statement was called.
So the user will not get any response or feedback if his post size is higher than my post max setting, then is i will not recieve any input and he too will not get any response or feedback.
Which is exactly what will happen even if i use REQUEST_METHOD
same reactions if either is use, what do you make of my argument?
Typically you would redirect after a form is successfully posted and processed. If something goes wrong then you send the original form back along with any possible error messages:
<?php
if($_SERVER[‘REQUEST_METHOD’) === ‘POST' && isset($_POST['submitLogin']) ) {
// Process the form
// And redirect
header('Location: it_worked.php');
exit(0);
}
// Show the form and any errors
?>
<form action="" method="post">
<input type="text" name="country"/>
<input type="submit" name="submitLogin" value="submitLogin" />
This redirect or show is a fairly common pattern. It allows showing the form and processing the posted form in the same file. This might be overload for you but here is how Symfony processes forms.
It was already mentioned depending on submit button for your code to work will completely fail in certain cases. If you have more than one form, then use a hidden form field to determine which form was sent. The problem is with type=submit. The submit button shouldn’t even have a name. It is not even part of the HTML Spec for it to have a name.
It is also naive to think that YOUR form is the only way data can be posted to your app.
Also, unless your still using HTML4, get rid of the closing slashes on the inputs.
Thanks alot @ahundiak
I noticed you didn’t call the error codes inside the if statement neither were you using an elseif, it does makes the errors to show by default and i dont understand why.
@benanamen thanks for pointing me towards removing the closing slashes
Okay in the place that submit is not supposed to have a name i can include a hidden field and use the hidden field in my if my hidden field is not empty?
if(_SERVER[‘REQUEST_METHOD’) === ‘POST' && !empty(_POST[‘hiddenfield’]){
// then do something
I visited the site and saw what something object Oriented and compozer am not to good with those things for now.
Still don’t know how to add a dependency
Another huge trouble on my mind is the myths that adding html and php in same form is a bad practice, i have always used same file for html form and processing it too in php. But after i came across it i started using include () therefore makng me to have two files even when am using the redirect method.
Also when you want to pull data from database and list it out in html then using external file may not work perfectly.
Is it a bad pratice to have my html form and processing code in same file?
Please i really need to learn more about this…
<?php
if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST')
{
if (isset($_POST['hiddenFieldForm1']))
{
//Do something
}
if (isset($_POST['hiddenFieldForm2']))
{
//Do something
}
}
?>
** HTML HERE **
No, it is better practice. Php at the top of the page, Html at the bottom.
@benanamen thanks a whole lot this explanation was so perfect.
This is exactly how my page will then look
show_header()
php process form code
html form code
show_footer()
No.
php process form code
show_header()
html form code
show_footer()
Okay perfect, i will follow your lead, but the show header() is an include that adds my php header file, and the file header.php has some codes inside it not just a HTML header files.
Something like search database and get users account number and echo, so most users details are been echoed programatically in the header.php
And this is the code for show_header().
function show_header() {
include (PATH . 'folder/header.php');
}
So i use that function in all my pages especially user portal or dashboard
Do you still think is okay to call it below process code?
Sounds like you have too much going on in the header file. It shouldn’t be more than what would normally go between the head tag. This should be the extent of the header.php along with any CSS and JS includes. You probably need at least one other include for the rest.
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html>
<head>
<title></title>
</head>
<body>
Okay thanks, i will split it, i copied that method from a bootstrap backadmin theme, most functions are called in the header, like scroll prices, market watch, user profile pic
So if i split it i will still need to include it inside the header file to fit in to the layout else i will still need it below the header as to output certain things, so instead of running two files.
In some header div you can see things like <?php echo show_pic()?>
Then the html tag is
If you put the header before the form processing code, and that header code sends any output to the browser, you will have issues with doing things like header redirects when you come to process the form.