Better html form validation method

This isn’t a php issue. It’s a browser issue, where the submit button may not be a ‘successful form control’ and won’t be included in the form data. Also, if the content length of the submitted post data exceeds the post_max_size setting on the web server, the web server will abort the form submission and both the
$_POST and
$_FILES arrays will be empty. This condition can easily occur when uploading files, but can occur for any post method form submission. By always testing first if the request method is POST, you know that a post method form was submitted and can then test for and take an appropriate action for these input conditions. If there’s only one possible form on a page, testing the request method is all you need.
Unless the ‘submitLogin’ field will always be set in the form data, this is not prefect and the test can fail to detect that the form was submitted. Using isset(
$_POST[‘submitLogin’]) or !empty(
$_POST[‘submitLogin’]) will produce the same result.