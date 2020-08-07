Better html form validation method

Please house,
I have this method of validating html forms form executing, but am not too sure if thats the perfect approach to it,
// here is the php code
if(isset($_POST['SubmitMyForm']) {
// then the validation
if(empty($_POST['hisname']) {
echo 'Error, your name can not be blank';
return;
}
}
// then usually i like doing a separate if statement below the validation to process or execute function once is submitted
if(isset($_POST['SubmitMyForm']) {
// send data to database or log the user in or execute any function
}
For some reasons it works but i will need a more professional and secured way of doing this.