Better html form validation method

The reason for not checking if the submit button isset() is because it won’t be set in some situations. If you have more than one possible form, a general-purpose, fool-proof way of detecting which form has been submitted is to add a hidden field with a unique value for each form. You would add logic, such as a switch/case statement, after the REQUEST_METHOD… test, to control which form processing code to execute.
As to your validation code -
- You should trim() all input data so that you can detect if all white-space characters were entered. You can do this for all the inputs at once using array_map(), and either use php’s trim function as the call-back, if none of the inputs are arrays, or write a recursive trim call-back function to use if any of the inputs can be arrays (once you have written this, just always use it.) This will return an array of trimmed data. You should reference elements of this returned array throughout the rest of the code.
- Validate all the inputs at once, storing validation error messages in an array, using the field name or another appropriate name as the array key. The reason for using the field name as the key, is so that dependent tests for a field can check if there is not already an error for that field, and so that you can test/display each error separately in the html document. This error array is also an error flag. If the array is empty, there are no errors, and you can use the input data. If the array is not empty, there are errors. You can test and display the content of this array at the appropriate location(s) in the html document.