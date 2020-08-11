Better html form validation method

But i have a very strong argument, if you check the code it said run this function if this variable isset or not empty

Which means i dont tend or wish to do anything or execute any function until the submitLogin is set.

So using isset and a form fails to upload for any reason i was not wishing to process or execute empty values in the first place that was why the IF statement was called.

So the user will not get any response or feedback if his post size is higher than my post max setting, then is i will not recieve any input and he too will not get any response or feedback.

Which is exactly what will happen even if i use REQUEST_METHOD

same reactions if either is use, what do you make of my argument?