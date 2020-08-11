Better html form validation method

The recommended way to check whether the form has been submitted or not is
if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST')
What if we have two forms in one page and how do we signify which of our forms is being checked?
Isset() showed which form is being checked
How do i know which form or form field am checking if is been posted
First you check the request method, then you check which form.
The reason for not checking if the submit button isset() is because it won’t be set in some situations. If you have more than one possible form, a general-purpose, fool-proof way of detecting which form has been submitted is to add a hidden field with a unique value for each form. You would add logic, such as a switch/case statement, after the REQUEST_METHOD… test, to control which form processing code to execute.
As to your validation code -
@mabismad thanks for the guide, i enjoyed the array error flag alot.
Thanks
Php should have made it work exactly like isset() with a more fine tuned manner.
Please will something like this be perfect
if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == "POST" && !empty($_POST['submitLogin'])){
// Start executing here
}
The use of hidden field in an html form is one thing am yet to start using, i was thinking is for bots, if i want any field hidden i better call the value in the php processing function, since i already know which value i want it to take.
This isn’t a php issue. It’s a browser issue, where the submit button may not be a ‘successful form control’ and won’t be included in the form data. Also, if the content length of the submitted post data exceeds the post_max_size setting on the web server, the web server will abort the form submission and both the
$_POST and
$_FILES arrays will be empty. This condition can easily occur when uploading files, but can occur for any post method form submission. By always testing first if the request method is POST, you know that a post method form was submitted and can then test for and take an appropriate action for these input conditions. If there’s only one possible form on a page, testing the request method is all you need.
Unless the ‘submitLogin’ field will always be set in the form data, this is not prefect and the test can fail to detect that the form was submitted. Using isset(
$_POST[‘submitLogin’]) or !empty(
$_POST[‘submitLogin’]) will produce the same result.
Thanks alot @mabismad this expositions is very powerful knowing, i now understand why i must use $_SERVER[‘REQUEST_METHOD’]
Having established that fact i want to know how to work based on two forms in a page.
Yes of cause the submit value must always be set.
Let me give you what i have in mind, unless there is another mystery that will make $_SERVER[‘REQUEST_METHOD’) === ‘POST’ to be true and yet some values in the form will not be set.
If not then i think is safer to use my method above.
Let me show you the full code so you can judge.
<form action="" method="post">
<input type="text" name="country"/>
<input type="submit" name="submitLogin" value="submitLogin" />
Now here is the php code
if($_SERVER[‘REQUEST_METHOD’) === ‘POST && isset($_POST['submitLogin']) ) {
// then code goes here
}
// Please what do you think of this code? I can as well use !empty instead of isset
But i have a very strong argument, if you check the code it said run this function if this variable isset or not empty
Which means i dont tend or wish to do anything or execute any function until the submitLogin is set.
So using isset and a form fails to upload for any reason i was not wishing to process or execute empty values in the first place that was why the IF statement was called.
So the user will not get any response or feedback if his post size is higher than my post max setting, then is i will not recieve any input and he too will not get any response or feedback.
Which is exactly what will happen even if i use REQUEST_METHOD
same reactions if either is use, what do you make of my argument?
Typically you would redirect after a form is successfully posted and processed. If something goes wrong then you send the original form back along with any possible error messages:
<?php
if($_SERVER[‘REQUEST_METHOD’) === ‘POST' && isset($_POST['submitLogin']) ) {
// Process the form
// And redirect
header('Location: it_worked.php');
exit(0);
}
// Show the form and any errors
?>
<form action="" method="post">
<input type="text" name="country"/>
<input type="submit" name="submitLogin" value="submitLogin" />
This redirect or show is a fairly common pattern. It allows showing the form and processing the posted form in the same file. This might be overload for you but here is how Symfony processes forms.
It was already mentioned depending on submit button for your code to work will completely fail in certain cases. If you have more than one form, then use a hidden form field to determine which form was sent. The problem is with type=submit. The submit button shouldn’t even have a name. It is not even part of the HTML Spec for it to have a name.
It is also naive to think that YOUR form is the only way data can be posted to your app.
Also, unless your still using HTML4, get rid of the closing slashes on the inputs.
Thanks alot @ahundiak
I noticed you didn’t call the error codes inside the if statement neither were you using an elseif, it does makes the errors to show by default and i dont understand why.
@benanamen thanks for pointing me towards removing the closing slashes
Okay in the place that submit is not supposed to have a name i can include a hidden field and use the hidden field in my if my hidden field is not empty?
if(_SERVER[‘REQUEST_METHOD’) === ‘POST' && !empty(_POST[‘hiddenfield’]){
// then do something
I visited the site and saw what something object Oriented and compozer am not to good with those things for now.
Still don’t know how to add a dependency
Another huge trouble on my mind is the myths that adding html and php in same form is a bad practice, i have always used same file for html form and processing it too in php. But after i came across it i started using include () therefore makng me to have two files even when am using the redirect method.
Also when you want to pull data from database and list it out in html then using external file may not work perfectly.
Is it a bad pratice to have my html form and processing code in same file?
Please i really need to learn more about this…