Better html form validation method

PHP
#1

Please house,

I have this method of validating html forms form executing, but am not too sure if thats the perfect approach to it,

// here is the php code

if(isset($_POST['SubmitMyForm']) {
 
// then the validation
if(empty($_POST['hisname'])  {
echo 'Error, your name can not be blank';
return;
}
}




// then usually i like doing a separate if statement below the validation to process or execute function once is submitted

if(isset($_POST['SubmitMyForm']) {

// send data to database or log the user in or execute any function
}

For some reasons it works but i will need a more professional and secured way of doing this.

#2

I’m not sure I understand the purpose of the second if() to check the button press - just put that code inside the first check, but don’t execute it if all the validation fails. A lot of people recommend that instead of checking for a button press, you check

if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == "POST") {

instead, but I don’t recall why.

As for the “perfect” way to do it, I can’t comment. Obviously different types of field will vary in the number of type of validation checks you need to perform.