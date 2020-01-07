Best width to design a mobile mockup?

Hi there,
This is a bit of a basic question, but I need to put together a mockup of a website for a mobile version.
Can anyone suggest a good width that I should provide a mobile mockup at?
Thank you!
Hi there,
This is a bit of a basic question, but I need to put together a mockup of a website for a mobile version.
Can anyone suggest a good width that I should provide a mobile mockup at?
Thank you!
For me, the normal method is to code for desktop
then reduce the page width to the break points and
then use media queries to adjust the CSS.
There is no defined width for where this may occur.
coothead