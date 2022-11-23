Best way to use removeEventListener

Hi there,

I’ve developed a simple word-guessing game but have run into issues when creating the “restart” element. On first play-through it works fine - adding/removing score, removing lives with incorrect guesses etc. but then when the user hits “Try again” at the end of the game, the lives, score and word population go haywire which I can only pin down to being an issue with the Event Listeners I have in place - I add them but have yet to remove them on game end.

Any thoughts on how to remove the event listeners on the buttons in the best way? There are multiple buttons - 2 for the difficulty setting, 1 for the try again scenario and then 26 for the letters.

Many thanks in advance!