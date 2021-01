Hello. I am looking to lay out a grid of images for either a menu or later for a photo gallery.

I’m trying to figure out how to make disparate images work together.

I guess this is less of an issue if I use Flexbox?

In general, is it better to size images - using CSS - and make the widths all the same, or should I make the heights all the same?

And are there any other considerations that I should make with Flexbox to make things work out the best?