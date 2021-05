Hi there,

I have the following layout for a business directory. I have my primary navigation and a search bar underneath for a search bar.

My issue is that, I am wondering if I keep the navigating and search bar fixed, that the header will be too large when scrolling? Ideally I would have both visible at the same time.

I would like to ask if anyone has any suggestions on how to do this, or if I should only keep the main nav visible at all times?

Any suggestions would be great, thanks.