Best way to parameters to a web service call

I have the following scenario in the UI ( photo of the hand made diagram below):
Brief overview of what a user is supposed to do:
-
User selects a project from the dropdown
-
User selects an employee id from the dropdown.
-
User selects one or more checkboxes.
-
User hits the SUBMIT button.
When user hits submit btton, I can get the projectID , employeeID of the selected items. However, I am wondering, what is the best way to send the checkboxes related details. I need to send start date, end data and name of the company that user is planning to check mark.
For brievity purpose, I have shown 5 records in the table with checkboxes. There can be 60 records in the table with the checkboxes.
How should I send checkbox related stuff to the api call when a user hits submit button?