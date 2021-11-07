Best way to parameters to a web service call

I have the following scenario in the UI ( photo of the hand made diagram below):

Brief overview of what a user is supposed to do:

User selects a project from the dropdown User selects an employee id from the dropdown. User selects one or more checkboxes. User hits the SUBMIT button.

When user hits submit btton, I can get the projectID , employeeID of the selected items. However, I am wondering, what is the best way to send the checkboxes related details. I need to send start date, end data and name of the company that user is planning to check mark.

For brievity purpose, I have shown 5 records in the table with checkboxes. There can be 60 records in the table with the checkboxes.

How should I send checkbox related stuff to the api call when a user hits submit button?