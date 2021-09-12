Best way to learn about web development (courses)?

Hi there,

I have been designing websites for over 20 years now, but my web development skills are a bit behind. I know some basic PHP stuff and DB stuff, but would like to learn more about the technical side and also possibly learn a programming language, ideally for web.

I am wondering if anyone could recommend ways to learn all this stuff and the best place to start. I also wondered if there are any courses/tuition that would help? If so, what kind of course should I look for to start with?

Any suggestions would be great, thanks!