Best way to learn about web development (courses)?

Hi there,

I have been designing websites for over 20 years now, but my web development skills are a bit behind. I know some basic PHP stuff and DB stuff, but would like to learn more about the technical side and also possibly learn a programming language, ideally for web.

I am wondering if anyone could recommend ways to learn all this stuff and the best place to start. I also wondered if there are any courses/tuition that would help? If so, what kind of course should I look for to start with?

Any suggestions would be great, thanks!

https://www.w3schools.com/
W3schools is a useful resource.
The problem with books is that they get out of date quickly and the problem with online tutorials is that there are a lot of bad practices propagated.

In my opinion the natural progression of a web designer would be learning front-end development. Most salary backed, full-time employment opportunities for front-end / ux dev is going to require proficiency in one or more front-end frameworks. Nearly all enterprise companies will be using one or more of the following frameworks for front-end development: Angular, React, Vue. Front-end positions will also require fundamental knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and more than likely Typescript. All those positions will require knowledge of version control like git and probably a css pre-processor like sass. Sitepoint has a lot of books on all these topics. You can get an idea of the skills employers expect a front-end developers to have by searching job sites. I would recommend beginning with fundamental HTML, CSS. After begin learning javaScript. Once you have a grasp of JavaScript and programming in general learn a front-end framework. Back-end development is an other topic but most companies are using Restful APIs built with Java, C#, Python, and Node rather than PHP. Most PHP jobs out there are for maintaining monolithic content management platforms and web sites built with legacy, antiquated PHP frameworks.

Thanks for the reply.

HTML and CSS is ok with me and some SASS. However, my JS isn’t great. Should I learn JS before Typescript?

Thanks!