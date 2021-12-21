Best way to learn about web development (courses)?

Yes. TypeScript is a superset of JavaScript, so you will need to have a reasonable knowledge of JavaScript before even touching TypeScript.
But honestly, why do you want to learn TypeScript? Does it solve the kind of problems you are experiencing?
It’s a gargantuan task to “learn web development”, so I would approach this in a much more defined and structured way.
What exactly are you trying to accomplish? For example:
- Are you a freelancer who wants to round out the skillset you offer your clients?
- Or are you looking to become employed as a dev (if so, frontend or backend?)
- Or are you wanting to make a career change within the industry?
- Or are you a hobby dev that does some web design work on the side?
- Or something else?
If you tell us a little more about your goals and what you are looking to achieve, we’ll be able to give you some much more useful advice than “learn JavaScript”.