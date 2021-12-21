Best way to learn about web development (courses)?

toolman: toolman: Should I learn JS before Typescript?

Yes. TypeScript is a superset of JavaScript, so you will need to have a reasonable knowledge of JavaScript before even touching TypeScript.

But honestly, why do you want to learn TypeScript? Does it solve the kind of problems you are experiencing?

It’s a gargantuan task to “learn web development”, so I would approach this in a much more defined and structured way.

What exactly are you trying to accomplish? For example:

Are you a freelancer who wants to round out the skillset you offer your clients?

Or are you looking to become employed as a dev (if so, frontend or backend?)

Or are you wanting to make a career change within the industry?

Or are you a hobby dev that does some web design work on the side?

Or something else?

If you tell us a little more about your goals and what you are looking to achieve, we’ll be able to give you some much more useful advice than “learn JavaScript”.