toolman: toolman: Could I maybe add them as one background to the wrapper of the columns and then remove them on mobile?

I’d probably use :after or :before on the column itself and absolutely place the arrow so that it overlaps the next column. If you give it a suitable percentage width you can stretch the arrow so that it is responsive (background-size:cover).

If the image doesn’t scale well then another option would be to re-draw your arrow image so that it is very long (longer than the bootstrap columns). Then you can show it from the right and let it reveal more of the image on the left as it stretches.

You can then use media queries to remove the background when the columns wrap to vertical.

There are probably loads of other ways to do it also