Best way to have a config array file available to access everywhere in a clean, elegant and secure way?

I’ve built a simple mvc application for educational purposes to improve my skills however right now i’m stuck trying to implement a config feature that will allow the array data file seen below to be accessed anywhere throughout the application.

I know i could simply set this array as a constant however i feel like that’s cheating and i would rather attempt a laravel / cakephp config kind of implementation. $app->config('application.name')

i feel like i’m overthinking this wayyy too much such as should i build a simple container, should i use static, should i create a function and just load the config.php file in each time but performance etc etc. but i would just really appreciate any help in implementing an extremely simple solution to be able to constantly access this files array.

Thanks so much.

config.php: