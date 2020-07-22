Best way to find quality leads?

I own a small web design firm and I’m looking for the best way to pay people for quality leads that turn into sales. I’ve thought about an affiliate program but where the prices of everything is different. based on the job I don’t have a set price for products to sell directly on my site so I’m not sure if an affiliate program would work.

I have tried Facebook ads for leads and they have yet to return anything but spam. Currently trying linkedin and reddit.

Google ads are way too expensive at $10-$22 cpc. I would be willing to pay that if it resulted in a sale.

Im willing to pay up to 20% of project total or $50 whichever is more for each new client that converts into a paying customer.

By running Ad campaigns in Google and in social media’s you can get quality leads.

type of leads depends of types of backlinks. So For gain qualitive and valuable traffic on your site you have to create valuable backlinks on valuable sites.
if you will create backlinks on relevant, high authority site and especially those sites who rank on the same keyword where you want to rank your site. you can jion the releted discussions , post content on relevant category so that you only get traffic who looking for the solution which you provide.

